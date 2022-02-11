Feedback update

GwenBlade is becoming better!

What was fixed and what was new to expect.

General

-VFX toned down to make the screen more readable

-Added localization in infusion menu

-The infusion menu was visually reworked

-The infusion menu is now pausing the game to make players not fall off after picking notes.

Roguelite mode

-is now rebalanced to make enemies less spongy and have a lesser health scale. From 35% per level to 5% per level

-Fixed the issue with not saving Joy after death

StoryMode

-All segments with fixed camera angles were reworked - now for these segments, there is a new Launcher that helps the player to reach the gap.

-The Hookshot mechanic was hugely reworked. The initial problem was a bug that squeeze players into unintended places, like in the first level in the towers segment. Now hook shots launches the player into the intended place without clipping.

-Added missing music cue before level 2

Future plans

There is not all feedback that was addressed. Like AI and combat overall

On the 15 of February would be a Combat Update that will rebalance the enemies due to fighting doesn't really have some tactic skills involved or interestingly challenging enemies.

Narratively there are plans to improve also. The game has a really rough start, things are not greatly explained.

GwenBlade would have:

-An introduction before the first level

-New level between 1 and 2

-Level selection menu

Story Update would be available on the 20th of February

After that would be Roguelite update but details and date will be available after Combat update - stay tuned!