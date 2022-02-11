 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Plunder Panic update for 11 February 2022

Update 0.7.5 Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8189269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.7.5 Patch Notes

  • The Lost Glacier stage is now available
  • Bounty menu option added with sharable Wanted Poster
  • Pirate ledger functionality to shows stats, awards earned, etc.
  • Goal / Personality based AI systems update
  • Change to local player name display (1-Player, 2-Player, etc.)
  • See item / modify-arr changes on character select screen
  • Updated High Tide waves for the Atlantis stage
  • Progress indicator for Matchmaking has been updated
  • Added “controller recommended” on Controls Screen
  • UI Popup on completion of the Tutorial
  • General optimizations of code and player systems
  • General bugfixes and quality of life improvements

Changed files in this update

Plunder Panic Content Depot 1455901
  • Loading history…
Plunder Panic macOS Depot 1455902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.