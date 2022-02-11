Update 0.7.5 Now Available!

0.7.5 Patch Notes
- The Lost Glacier stage is now available
- Bounty menu option added with sharable Wanted Poster
- Pirate ledger functionality to shows stats, awards earned, etc.
- Goal / Personality based AI systems update
- Change to local player name display (1-Player, 2-Player, etc.)
- See item / modify-arr changes on character select screen
- Updated High Tide waves for the Atlantis stage
- Progress indicator for Matchmaking has been updated
- Added “controller recommended” on Controls Screen
- UI Popup on completion of the Tutorial
- General optimizations of code and player systems
- General bugfixes and quality of life improvements
Changed files in this update