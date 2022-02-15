 Skip to content

BALSA Model Flight Simulator update for 15 February 2022

Hotfix Update: v0.103.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again,

We've got a small update this time. Just a couple of fixes and small additions that we felt were worth getting out there.

Bug Fixes and Tweaks: 

  * Publishing vehicles to the workshop will no longer append the unnecessary 'Vehicles' tag. (Vehicles is a category, not a tag)
  • Added a new button to the Craft Browser screen to allow selecting craft files using the system file dialog.
  • Fixed an earlier fix that fixed no-bottom water but broke shallow water buoyancy.
  • Fixed a longstanding bug where physics could break if the player was teleported while holding a vehicle in hand.

Happy Flying!

Cheers

Changed files in this update

BALSA Model Flight Simulator Content Depot 977921
  • Loading history…
