Hotfix Update: v0.103.1

Hi again,
We've got a small update this time. Just a couple of fixes and small additions that we felt were worth getting out there.
Bug Fixes and Tweaks:
* Publishing vehicles to the workshop will no longer append the unnecessary 'Vehicles' tag. (Vehicles is a category, not a tag)
- Added a new button to the Craft Browser screen to allow selecting craft files using the system file dialog.
- Fixed an earlier fix that fixed no-bottom water but broke shallow water buoyancy.
- Fixed a longstanding bug where physics could break if the player was teleported while holding a vehicle in hand.
Happy Flying!
Cheers
Changed files in this update