Diplomacy is Not an Option update for 11 February 2022

Update 0.9.37 Patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 8189134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • The game now launches successfully despite the occurrence of audio driver errors. A warning of incorrect audio driver work has been added;
  • Multiple UI improvements;
  • Attack alert system improvement;



    Balance changes:
  • Adjustments to the difficulty levels;
  • Adjusted some research effects;
  • Troop cost changed for: Healer, Hammerguy, Trebuchet;
  • Training speed changed for: Healer, Hammerguy, Trebuchet, Ballista;
  • Siege weapons now inflict more damage on buildings;
  • Hammerguy can no longer self-regenerate health while under attack;
  • Healer's power is reduced;

Fixed bugs:

  • No more black screen at the start of a mission due to camera shifts during a cutscene;
  • Bug that prevented troops from being placed on a Tower if another troop died there;
  • Issue with freezing workers;
  • False triggering of “workers can't reach the building” indicators issue;
  • Issue with waves stuck in enclosed spaces;
  • Bug that caused loading to stop at 70% when restarting the game;
  • Troops do not ignore the “Stop” order anymore;
  • Walls can now be built on the bottom and left edges of the map;
  • Buildings are not to be removed from control groups after upgrading now;
  • Issue with sound volume changes after watching a cutscene;
  • The builders' work animation shows correctly;
  • Several crash causes found and fixed;
  • Multiple localization fixes (including missing “i” for Turkish players and some missing characters in Chinese).

