Update 0.9.37 Patch note

General:
- The game now launches successfully despite the occurrence of audio driver errors. A warning of incorrect audio driver work has been added;
- Multiple UI improvements;
- Attack alert system improvement;
Balance changes:
- Adjustments to the difficulty levels;
- Adjusted some research effects;
- Troop cost changed for: Healer, Hammerguy, Trebuchet;
- Training speed changed for: Healer, Hammerguy, Trebuchet, Ballista;
- Siege weapons now inflict more damage on buildings;
- Hammerguy can no longer self-regenerate health while under attack;
- Healer's power is reduced;
Fixed bugs:
- No more black screen at the start of a mission due to camera shifts during a cutscene;
- Bug that prevented troops from being placed on a Tower if another troop died there;
- Issue with freezing workers;
- False triggering of “workers can't reach the building” indicators issue;
- Issue with waves stuck in enclosed spaces;
- Bug that caused loading to stop at 70% when restarting the game;
- Troops do not ignore the “Stop” order anymore;
- Walls can now be built on the bottom and left edges of the map;
- Buildings are not to be removed from control groups after upgrading now;
- Issue with sound volume changes after watching a cutscene;
- The builders' work animation shows correctly;
- Several crash causes found and fixed;
- Multiple localization fixes (including missing “i” for Turkish players and some missing characters in Chinese).
