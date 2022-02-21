 Skip to content

F1 2021 update for 21 February 2022

Patch 1.16 - LIVE NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 8189012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi drivers,

Patch 1.15 is out now, and you can find what's in this patch below:

Online

  • Addressed an issue where re-joining a qualifying session would result in the session timer being reset for that user.
  • Addressed an issue where host and client could struggle to get into the same league event if they previously declined to proceed to the next session.

General

  • Ghosting can now be disabled in Two-Player Career.
  • Penalties given for collisions under the Safety Car will be more fairly distributed.
  • Resolved a crash when attempting to back out from the Official F1® 2021 Championship and attempting to re-enter on consoles.
  • Resolved a crash when selecting a salary with your current team having cancelled negotiations with them previously.
  • Previous simulation settings in Grand Prix will now be remembered when starting a new Grand Prix event.
  • General stability improvements.
  • Various minor fixes.

See you out on track!

