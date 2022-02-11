 Skip to content

Drox Operative 2 update for 11 February 2022

Drox Operative 2 patch 1.008

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes some XP inconsistencies, a potential crash, some unique monsters issues, and several more minor issues.

1.008 change list:

  • fixed some xp inconsistencies (Fulano/Contrabassist/Destro/poobunsdudley0)
  • fixed a potential crash in Area::getGateName
  • fixed some unique monsters not getting rarity bonuses (firecat666/tommyahugo/Zanakar)
  • rebalanced monster rarity bonuses a little
  • now a sponsored colony ship will lower their minimum threshold for a colony (Fulano)
  • enemies that can't move or be hurt can no longer be part of fleets
  • can no longer attack Zombie race without being at war (tommyahugo/Ortman/Fulano)
  • fixed probes not marking planets as scanned correctly (Fulano)
  • increased last 3 hulls structure to 250/250/275 from 225/225/225 (firecat666)
  • fixed accept only in person quests not showing up in race general quest list
  • fixed highlight text on deliver package button on delivery quests
  • decreased MaxTurnSpeed from 500.0 to 450.0
  • no longer get experience for a kill that player caused but aren't allowed to do directly (trigger a trap that kills friendly) (Fulano)
  • now don't get charged for ceasefire if it doesn't go through for some reason (4D)
  • fixed enhancement/rarity bonuses not showing up until a save/resume (Fulano/LIMUNADE)
  • now ui icons show up in highlight text more often
  • now get rid of bad resurrected races better
  • fixed a typo in ScavengerQuestForFriend2 (ScrObot)
  • fixed RaceNameHiveSubraceOverlordColor missing translation (ScrObot)
  • fixed RaceNameDryadSubraceTalonColor missing translation
  • moved isNemesis from Quest to QuestBase
  • added an easier way to rebuild an item (dev thing)
  • fixed master server logging basic current info to wrong html file
  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 126
  • changed saveVersion to 260

