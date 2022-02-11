Drox Operative 2 patch 1.008

This patch fixes some XP inconsistencies, a potential crash, some unique monsters issues, and several more minor issues.
1.008 change list:
- fixed some xp inconsistencies (Fulano/Contrabassist/Destro/poobunsdudley0)
- fixed a potential crash in Area::getGateName
- fixed some unique monsters not getting rarity bonuses (firecat666/tommyahugo/Zanakar)
- rebalanced monster rarity bonuses a little
- now a sponsored colony ship will lower their minimum threshold for a colony (Fulano)
- enemies that can't move or be hurt can no longer be part of fleets
- can no longer attack Zombie race without being at war (tommyahugo/Ortman/Fulano)
- fixed probes not marking planets as scanned correctly (Fulano)
- increased last 3 hulls structure to 250/250/275 from 225/225/225 (firecat666)
- fixed accept only in person quests not showing up in race general quest list
- fixed highlight text on deliver package button on delivery quests
- decreased MaxTurnSpeed from 500.0 to 450.0
- no longer get experience for a kill that player caused but aren't allowed to do directly (trigger a trap that kills friendly) (Fulano)
- now don't get charged for ceasefire if it doesn't go through for some reason (4D)
- fixed enhancement/rarity bonuses not showing up until a save/resume (Fulano/LIMUNADE)
- now ui icons show up in highlight text more often
- now get rid of bad resurrected races better
- fixed a typo in ScavengerQuestForFriend2 (ScrObot)
- fixed RaceNameHiveSubraceOverlordColor missing translation (ScrObot)
- fixed RaceNameDryadSubraceTalonColor missing translation
- moved isNemesis from Quest to QuestBase
- added an easier way to rebuild an item (dev thing)
- fixed master server logging basic current info to wrong html file
- changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 126
- changed saveVersion to 260
Changed files in this update