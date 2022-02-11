0.2.8 - Patch notes

Battle:
- Blocked attacks will now reflect the 25% of the damage to the attacker when wearing a one-handed weapon.
- Fixed attack percentage tooltip that was missing a title and was using the wrong font.
- Added text to health bars to show entities current HP/SP.
- Now entities won't get stunned/bleed from skills if the attack is missed.
- "Feint" skill was changed to "Lunge": moves 3 spaces forward, if touches the enemy, does (AGI / 2) as damage.
Contracts:
- Increased gold prize of all contracts.
Arenas:
- Increased gold prize of all arenas.
UI:
- Added some missing translations.
Known Issues:
- Arenas being unlocked without fighting the boss.
- Some texts are missing translations.
Changed files in this update