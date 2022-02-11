 Skip to content

Gods of Sand update for 11 February 2022

0.2.8 - Patch notes

Build 8188837

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Battle:

  • Blocked attacks will now reflect the 25% of the damage to the attacker when wearing a one-handed weapon.
  • Fixed attack percentage tooltip that was missing a title and was using the wrong font.
  • Added text to health bars to show entities current HP/SP.
  • Now entities won't get stunned/bleed from skills if the attack is missed.
  • "Feint" skill was changed to "Lunge": moves 3 spaces forward, if touches the enemy, does (AGI / 2) as damage.

Contracts:

  • Increased gold prize of all contracts.

Arenas:

  • Increased gold prize of all arenas.

UI:

  • Added some missing translations.

Known Issues:

  • Arenas being unlocked without fighting the boss.
  • Some texts are missing translations.

Changed files in this update

Gods of Sand Content Depot 1431231
  • Loading history…
