 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crocotile 3D update for 11 February 2022

v1.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8188773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



v.1.8.0 (February 11, 2022)

  • Added: Lights & Shadows! Read the documentation and watch the video to learn more about lights and shadows.
  • Added: Tileset Material Settings. You can switch between Basic and Phong (supports lighting). Phong also has a few extra properties that can be set.
  • Added: Key bindings for rotating camera towards cardinal directions (Unbound by default). Go to Edit > Buttons > Camera > Cardinal Rotate Left,Right,Up, and Down to bind a key.
  • Improved: Spinning gif resets position after rendering.
  • Improved: Spinning gif saves values when closing panel.
  • Fixed: Memory leak while drawing or erasing tiles from scene.
  • Fixed: Invisible cameras would prevent clicking visible cameras if in front of the other.
  • Fixed: Cameras should now save their animations to the project file if they have any.
  • Fixed: Having an instance selected for the prefab brush would cause errors if any objects were removed that the prefab brush referenced.
  • Fixed: Ruler wasn't set invisible when hiding the visualization lines.
  • Fixed: Ruler wasn't being updated if it was enabled.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.