v.1.8.0 (February 11, 2022)
- Added: Lights & Shadows! Read the documentation and watch the video to learn more about lights and shadows.
- Added: Tileset Material Settings. You can switch between Basic and Phong (supports lighting). Phong also has a few extra properties that can be set.
- Added: Key bindings for rotating camera towards cardinal directions (Unbound by default). Go to Edit > Buttons > Camera > Cardinal Rotate Left,Right,Up, and Down to bind a key.
- Improved: Spinning gif resets position after rendering.
- Improved: Spinning gif saves values when closing panel.
- Fixed: Memory leak while drawing or erasing tiles from scene.
- Fixed: Invisible cameras would prevent clicking visible cameras if in front of the other.
- Fixed: Cameras should now save their animations to the project file if they have any.
- Fixed: Having an instance selected for the prefab brush would cause errors if any objects were removed that the prefab brush referenced.
- Fixed: Ruler wasn't set invisible when hiding the visualization lines.
- Fixed: Ruler wasn't being updated if it was enabled.
