Release Note 2022/2/12

Release Note:
-
Haunt's color can now be customized.
-
Improved character animations
-
Player can now create public game room and see game room list.
-
Changed game rule to score mode：
(1) Initially both the Hunters team and the Haunts team have 100 scores.
(2) Each killed character will revive after a period of time.
(3) Being caught or revival consumes the scores of the character's team.
(4) The first team to have the opponent score 0 wins.
-
Players don't need to wait for matching when playing a quick game.
-
AI will substitute/be substituted instantly when players leave/join an ongoing game.
-
The voting at the end of each round is now removed. The next round will start automatically after the countdown.
Bug fixes and improvements：
- Fixed the bug that launching the game executable directly makes the game run incorrectly.
- Fixed the graphical glitch of Haunt in a translucent state
- Fixed an issue where attacks between hunters would interrupt motion.
- Fixed some connection problem and optimized the stability.
Changed files in this update