 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hunt-or-Haunt update for 12 February 2022

Release Note 2022/2/12

Share · View all patches · Build 8188709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Note:

  1. Haunt's color can now be customized.

  2. Improved character animations

  3. Player can now create public game room and see game room list.

  4. Changed game rule to score mode：

    (1) Initially both the Hunters team and the Haunts team have 100 scores.

    (2) Each killed character will revive after a period of time.

    (3) Being caught or revival consumes the scores of the character's team.

    (4) The first team to have the opponent score 0 wins.

  5. Players don't need to wait for matching when playing a quick game.

  6. AI will substitute/be substituted instantly when players leave/join an ongoing game.

  7. The voting at the end of each round is now removed. The next round will start automatically after the countdown.

Bug fixes and improvements：

  1. Fixed the bug that launching the game executable directly makes the game run incorrectly.
  2. Fixed the graphical glitch of Haunt in a translucent state
  3. Fixed an issue where attacks between hunters would interrupt motion.
  4. Fixed some connection problem and optimized the stability.

Changed files in this update

Hunt-or-Haunt Content Depot 1836921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.