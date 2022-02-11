 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Draco Dux update for 11 February 2022

DRAX UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8188688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

REGULAR UPDATE #1: DRAX INTRODUCTION

NEW:

  • added basic Dragon Interactions to AI: dragons now look at player
  • added climbing sounds when in PAWN mode
  • improved dragon controls
  • general performance improvements
  • introductory levels for Drax

FIXES:

  • fixed menu, scale and level exit fade to black
  • fixed DUX wand positions: Vive Wands, Index and Touch Controllers
  • increased performance for low end hardware

IMPORTANT:

  • currently controllers are not initializing correctly when using Steam VR in beta mode. Please launch the game using Steam VR non-beta

KNOWN BUGS:

  • hand after releasing sword / axe can freeze pose showing a "OK" gesture … that is somehow good but will be fixed ;)
  • please report issues or bugs to the forums
  • if you have suggestions, please feel free to post on the Steam Community Hub under Discussions - thank you for your support!

MORE INFORMATION:

Changed files in this update

Draco Dux Depot 460731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.