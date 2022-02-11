DRAX UPDATE

REGULAR UPDATE #1: DRAX INTRODUCTION
NEW:
- added basic Dragon Interactions to AI: dragons now look at player
- added climbing sounds when in PAWN mode
- improved dragon controls
- general performance improvements
- introductory levels for Drax
FIXES:
- fixed menu, scale and level exit fade to black
- fixed DUX wand positions: Vive Wands, Index and Touch Controllers
- increased performance for low end hardware
IMPORTANT:
- currently controllers are not initializing correctly when using Steam VR in beta mode. Please launch the game using Steam VR non-beta
KNOWN BUGS:
- hand after releasing sword / axe can freeze pose showing a "OK" gesture … that is somehow good but will be fixed ;)
- please report issues or bugs to the forums
- if you have suggestions, please feel free to post on the Steam Community Hub under Discussions - thank you for your support!
MORE INFORMATION:
- For upcoming DevLogs and new release trailers visit:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCucLRnBhW5lGXkN9GFjiPFA/videos
Changed files in this update