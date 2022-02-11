Small Update #14

Hi everyone,
[v0.1077]
After you execute a plan for any product, it'll be saved and you'll be able to use your plan for the next production of the same product.
Machine placement has changed. Last approval-click is removed, and also multiple machine-placement is possible.
Now robots are clickable. You can click on a robot to see its name, selected building, charge and oil.
- Robot name and color can be edited from My Robots.
- Weather Conditions and/or Day-Cycles can be turned off from the main-menu.
- Electricity and sustainability values can be seen by right-clicking on a machine, solar panel, wind turbine, tree and connector.
- Sustainability calculation can be seen when you hover on its symbol.
- Price per unit can be seen on Special-Orders.
- Tutorial is improved. Starting room-grid-recommendations are changed. Starting money amount is increased to 15k.
- Help-UI design improvements
- Track-Robot button is updated.
- UI designs are improved for Leaderboard-UI, Milestones-UI, My Robots-UI and Robots Market-UI design.
- Game-speed shortcuts are changed:
1-key for STOP
2-key for 1x speed
3-key for 3x speed
4-key for 5x speed
5-key for 10x speed
Please keep reporting if you see anything!
Thanks so much for all the support!
TR Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/
