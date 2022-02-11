 Skip to content

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 11 February 2022

Small Update #14

Hi everyone,

[v0.1077]

  • After you execute a plan for any product, it'll be saved and you'll be able to use your plan for the next production of the same product.

  • Machine placement has changed. Last approval-click is removed, and also multiple machine-placement is possible.

  • Now robots are clickable. You can click on a robot to see its name, selected building, charge and oil.

  • Robot name and color can be edited from My Robots.

  • Weather Conditions and/or Day-Cycles can be turned off from the main-menu.

  • Electricity and sustainability values can be seen by right-clicking on a machine, solar panel, wind turbine, tree and connector.

  • Sustainability calculation can be seen when you hover on its symbol.

  • Price per unit can be seen on Special-Orders.

  • Tutorial is improved. Starting room-grid-recommendations are changed. Starting money amount is increased to 15k.
  • Help-UI design improvements
  • Track-Robot button is updated.
  • UI designs are improved for Leaderboard-UI, Milestones-UI, My Robots-UI and Robots Market-UI design.
  • Game-speed shortcuts are changed:

    1-key for STOP

    2-key for 1x speed

    3-key for 3x speed

    4-key for 5x speed

    5-key for 10x speed

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/

