Voices and Valentine's Event

Hello, my fellow pervs!
To celebrate Saint Valentine's Day, we have added a couple of goodies:
Voice acting - now, all the girls have a unique voice, one that we hope matches the character of each girl.
Valentine's Day Event - you can access it from the UI once you load any girl. Look for the gift ;).
A new girl - Please welcome Jaelyn, our newest recruit. She is here and eager to please.
New pose - We have added a new pose and its required animations
Hand Interaction - We have added a system that will allow you to direct a girl to use her hands to help you Make her Cum. This system is dependent on the pose used, on some poses you can't direct her to reach for her pussy, on other poses you can only use one hand at a time.
New clothing - We have added a new clothing set. Right now, it's only usable within the Valentine Event, but we plan to add a clothing library soon. Then, you will be able to choose the clothing used by any girl.
