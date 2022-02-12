 Skip to content

Exodus Borealis update for 12 February 2022

Patch Notes - 5.9

Patch Notes - 5.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Eu não acredito! Exodus Borealis is now in Brazilian Portuguese!
  • Update to steam integration. If originally the game started up with steam running, and steam was closed during gameplay, it would crash when attempting to update achievements/stats, this is now fixed.
  • The "zoom" keyboard bindings did not work, this has been fixed.
  • Piku island - Ruins on the far lowest level were aligned awkwardly, making it tough to build walls against. Ruins placement adjusted slightly. If you happened to have a save with walls near these ruins, tearing down and rebuilding walls touching these ruins is suggested.
  • Both the teacher and researcher professions had equal rights to the smartest workers, now teachers will get priority over researchers
  • A few performance optimizations added
  • A few minor fixes

