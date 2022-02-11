 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 11 February 2022

Update 1.3.0.3

Update 1.3.0.3

Dear Mechanics,

we have update 1.3.0.3 for PC version of the game. MacOS is going to be updated in next week. List of changes below:

1.3.0.3

Added:

  • Two variants of MG34 for KT (hull interior and coax)
  • A new tank part to King Tiger (Hull Interior Oil Cap)

Fixed:

  • King Tiger dependency in gearbox for Gear E when disassembling Gearbox main cover A
  • Screws in Panzer II with bigger colliders
  • Screws in BT-7 oil pump with smaller colliders that will make the disassemble of that part easier job
  • Screws in Stug with bigger colliders
  • Camera orbit now has bigger angle range to allow easier work on new engines (for eg M18 Hellcat)
  • Collision on two screws in Stug final drive covers
  • Money values for few parts in King Tiger
  • Tiger II Gearbox has wrong screw prefabs on the side
  • Hellcat levitating gunneer optic cover
  • Hellcat levitating gunneer optic
  • Hellcat levitating ammo boxes
  • Now the game disables the collision for the tank engine uninteractable base - to allow easier work on the engine parts.

Improved:

  • KT interior textures
  • BT7 interior textures

Enjoy!

Thanks and have a good weekend,

DeGenerals



