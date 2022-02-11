Dear Mechanics,
we have update 1.3.0.3 for PC version of the game. MacOS is going to be updated in next week. List of changes below:
1.3.0.3
Added:
- Two variants of MG34 for KT (hull interior and coax)
- A new tank part to King Tiger (Hull Interior Oil Cap)
Fixed:
- King Tiger dependency in gearbox for Gear E when disassembling Gearbox main cover A
- Screws in Panzer II with bigger colliders
- Screws in BT-7 oil pump with smaller colliders that will make the disassemble of that part easier job
- Screws in Stug with bigger colliders
- Camera orbit now has bigger angle range to allow easier work on new engines (for eg M18 Hellcat)
- Collision on two screws in Stug final drive covers
- Money values for few parts in King Tiger
- Tiger II Gearbox has wrong screw prefabs on the side
- Hellcat levitating gunneer optic cover
- Hellcat levitating gunneer optic
- Hellcat levitating ammo boxes
- Now the game disables the collision for the tank engine uninteractable base - to allow easier work on the engine parts.
Improved:
- KT interior textures
- BT7 interior textures
Enjoy!
Thanks and have a good weekend,
DeGenerals
