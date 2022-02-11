 Skip to content

Wrought Flesh update for 11 February 2022

hotfix for patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8188233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

again, a last minute change broke something vital :/

hotfix published so waterways are accessible again

Changed files in this update

