Patch 0.14 - A Bigger World Map

Bigger World Map: - 8 new islands for more space and hopefully no more wipes.
- 2 Grassy Plains Islands - Summer Equinox, Isle of Square
- 1 Autumn Forest Island - Farmers' Respite
- 1 Autumn Archipelago - The Harvest Isles
- 1 Desert Plateau - Desolate Plains
- 2 Mountain Islands - Northern Ridges, Exiled Enclave
- 1 Mountain Plateau - Dreadnaught Cliffs
Changes:
- Each town gives 2 population, while population gained from honor is reduced from 16 to 10 at the highest honor rank.
- A killer's faction/player name will be included in the chat message to know who dealt the killing blow.
- Only nearby towns within 300m are loaded, towns further than 400m will be unloaded to increase performance.
- Increased view distance of buildings from 50m to 80m.
- Working villagers will now auto-attack enemies when they're within 10m to prevent accidental villager deaths when AFK or player is unaware.
- Caravan movement speed doubled from 1000 to 2000 as the world is bigger.
Fixes:
- Faster world map loading time as each town images are only rendered after clicking the town button.
Changed files in this update