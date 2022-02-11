 Skip to content

Coronation update for 11 February 2022

Patch 0.14 - A Bigger World Map

Bigger World Map: - 8 new islands for more space and hopefully no more wipes.

  • 2 Grassy Plains Islands - Summer Equinox, Isle of Square
  • 1 Autumn Forest Island - Farmers' Respite
  • 1 Autumn Archipelago - The Harvest Isles
  • 1 Desert Plateau - Desolate Plains
  • 2 Mountain Islands - Northern Ridges, Exiled Enclave
  • 1 Mountain Plateau - Dreadnaught Cliffs

Changes:

  • Each town gives 2 population, while population gained from honor is reduced from 16 to 10 at the highest honor rank.
  • A killer's faction/player name will be included in the chat message to know who dealt the killing blow.
  • Only nearby towns within 300m are loaded, towns further than 400m will be unloaded to increase performance.
  • Increased view distance of buildings from 50m to 80m.
  • Working villagers will now auto-attack enemies when they're within 10m to prevent accidental villager deaths when AFK or player is unaware.
  • Caravan movement speed doubled from 1000 to 2000 as the world is bigger.

Fixes:

  • Faster world map loading time as each town images are only rendered after clicking the town button.

