Rail Route update for 14 February 2022

Hotfix 1.3.12

14 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


FIX: Autoblock with preceeding green manual signal got deallocated when train exited  
FIX: In levels without economy, it was possible to remove signal bridging two tracks with different speeds with track speed being unified to the lower speed but inventory was neither checked if there is enough items nor updated after removal  
FIX: Previously used track speed was not re-selected when the building menu was reopened.  
FIX: Upgrade to Auto Signal button on Manual Signal Detail did not work  
FIX: When a signal was bulldozed at the end of a bulldozed track, no money was returned```

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
