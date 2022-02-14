FIX: Autoblock with preceeding green manual signal got deallocated when train exited
FIX: In levels without economy, it was possible to remove signal bridging two tracks with different speeds with track speed being unified to the lower speed but inventory was neither checked if there is enough items nor updated after removal
FIX: Previously used track speed was not re-selected when the building menu was reopened.
FIX: Upgrade to Auto Signal button on Manual Signal Detail did not work
FIX: When a signal was bulldozed at the end of a bulldozed track, no money was returned```
Rail Route update for 14 February 2022
Hotfix 1.3.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
