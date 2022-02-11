 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Landlord's Super update for 11 February 2022

InDev Patch Notes 0.06.07

Share · View all patches · Build 8187957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

InDev patch notes 0.06.07

Fixed more instances of missing materials (pink renders)

Fixed brick placement at Tamsin Wall

Lout now continues looking for a job in the pub when not in the job centre

Can no longer drink Ronnies pint of Doyle

Fixed TV settings option usability

Should no longer be able to pick up deliveries with bare hands#

Fixed issue with purchasing properties that have doorless front doors

Fixed issue where having no ceiling would cause property value to fall to zero

Disabled debug features

Cheers,

Greg

Changed depots in closeddev branch

View more data in app history for build 8187957
Landlord's Super Content Depot 1127841
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.