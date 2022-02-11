InDev patch notes 0.06.07
Fixed more instances of missing materials (pink renders)
Fixed brick placement at Tamsin Wall
Lout now continues looking for a job in the pub when not in the job centre
Can no longer drink Ronnies pint of Doyle
Fixed TV settings option usability
Should no longer be able to pick up deliveries with bare hands#
Fixed issue with purchasing properties that have doorless front doors
Fixed issue where having no ceiling would cause property value to fall to zero
Disabled debug features
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in closeddev branch