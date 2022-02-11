 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pro Basketball Manager 2022 update for 11 February 2022

Improved negotiation when renewing contracts

Share · View all patches · Build 8187752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Thanks to your feedback we have been able to fix several small bugs in the last weeks.

We have also worked on improving the satisfaction of players when attempting to renew their contract.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Pro Basketball Manager 2022 Content Depot 1609871
  • Loading history…
Pro Basketball Manager 2022 MAC Depot 1609872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.