The Last Spell update for 11 February 2022

OPEN BETA BRANCH - Patch 0.95.1.3 (Open Beta Branch)

Hello warriors! We've updated the "Open Beta" branch of the game with fixes for the bugs that were reported to us!

  • Fix softlock on the respawn of mist censers at the end of the night
  • Fix softlock caused by the bulky self-stun and poison
  • Fix the NaN display on the perk critical runes
  • The perk relentless doesn't work with the skill "Jump Over" anymore
  • Fix the perk specialist that was giving +2 uses instead of +1
  • Fix of a localiszation bug on usable items' tooltip
  • The use per night number is now displayed in the skill's tooltip in the perk tree (can be seen on Quick reload or Resupply)

Don't forget to update your game!

