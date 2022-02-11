OPEN BETA BRANCH - Patch 0.95.1.3 (Open Beta Branch)

Hello warriors! We've updated the "Open Beta" branch of the game with fixes for the bugs that were reported to us!
- Fix softlock on the respawn of mist censers at the end of the night
- Fix softlock caused by the bulky self-stun and poison
- Fix the NaN display on the perk critical runes
- The perk relentless doesn't work with the skill "Jump Over" anymore
- Fix the perk specialist that was giving +2 uses instead of +1
- Fix of a localiszation bug on usable items' tooltip
- The use per night number is now displayed in the skill's tooltip in the perk tree (can be seen on Quick reload or Resupply)
Don't forget to update your game!
