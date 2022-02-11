Update #5651 - private tours and quality improvements

New Features
- Private Tours are now supported, keep an eye out on our social media and mailing list for announcements of Q&A's and exclusive tours to book soon!
- Autoplay toggle now added for audio content, this can be found in the audio page of the options menu.
- Icons have been added to name tags to indicate when other users are in menus and to show the signal quality for the voice of other users.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where it was not possible to scroll through text using the analogue sticks.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from updating your user information whilst in a Tour.
- Fixed a bug where opening Info Points could be frozen by opening the menu.
- Fixed a bug where your avatar shape did not update as you edited it.
- Fixed a bug where a paused video would resume playing once reopened.
- Fixed a bug where the progress bar for audio would not reset if you skipped past the end and restarted.
