Curatours update for 11 February 2022

Update #5651 - private tours and quality improvements

Update #5651 - private tours and quality improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Private Tours are now supported, keep an eye out on our social media and mailing list for announcements of Q&A's and exclusive tours to book soon!
  • Autoplay toggle now added for audio content, this can be found in the audio page of the options menu.
  • Icons have been added to name tags to indicate when other users are in menus and to show the signal quality for the voice of other users.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where it was not possible to scroll through text using the analogue sticks.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from updating your user information whilst in a Tour.
  • Fixed a bug where opening Info Points could be frozen by opening the menu.
  • Fixed a bug where your avatar shape did not update as you edited it.
  • Fixed a bug where a paused video would resume playing once reopened.
  • Fixed a bug where the progress bar for audio would not reset if you skipped past the end and restarted.

