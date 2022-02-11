Patch of the first day

Changes in this update:
- A more interesting and visible designation of the pallet itself in green has been added for the place of cubes indicating the place for the pallet.
- The weight of the pallets has been redesigned, now they will become heavier.
- Pallet shelves have been changed, the space in them has become larger so that there are no problems with the placement and accuracy of the placement of pallets.
In the plans:
- General bug fixes and improved optimization
- Optimization and removal of unnecessary files for less project weight when downloading
- General refinement of the style and visual of the game, including the interface and all the menus in the game
- Adding a new option - "Hardcore" to the available modes for true hardcore fans
- Adding a comic mode "Destroyer", where each object can be destroyed at full speed
- Adding a "Darkness" mode with a separate, different map and mission for you
Changed files in this update