Free Valentine's Day Update!

We promised, we delivered it! You can start downloading the new special update for Cooking Simulator VR right now! Why special? In addition to many fixes, we are introducing new content to the game! This time we are giving you new kitchen decorations. You will be able to turn on the Valentine's Day theme on both classic and modern kitchens. In addition, there are two new recipes waiting for you.

The full changelog is below:

Added Valentine's Day decorations available on PC in your kitchen

Added Valentine's Day dish available on PC in your kitchen

Added Steady Hands mechanics tutorial (video available on PC in your kitchen)

Added Multipick mechanics tutorial (video available on PC in your kitchen)

Fixed teleportation movement while using slow motion

Fixed grabbing cooldown after multipick

Automatic head position offset correction

Various minor graphic bugs have been fixed

Fixed throwing products out of the containers

Fixed missing apple texture when cutted in pieces

Further gameplay optimisation

Work on the next update is already underway. In the future, you can expect another patch with free seasonal content and a preview of the first big DLC for the VR version of the game.

