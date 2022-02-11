 Skip to content

Know by heart... update for 11 February 2022

Patch 01: Gameplay & technical fixes

Gameplay fixes

  1. Fixed the "Misha is unable to get dressed on Wednesday" bug.

    The fix will retroactively work on any affected saves - the chair will be usable now.

Technical fixes

  1. Investigated the "yellow screen on game start" bug.

    The bug is related to the Ambient Occlusion implementation on some Intel-based graphics cards.

    The game now automatically disables Ambient Occlusion when it detects such devices by default.

    If the problem persists, try disabling AO manually from the Options/Graphics/ menu.

  2. Reduced Video RAM usage in the 'Mirror' minigames and the town map.

