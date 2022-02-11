Patch 01: Gameplay & technical fixes

Gameplay fixes
- Fixed the "Misha is unable to get dressed on Wednesday" bug.
The fix will retroactively work on any affected saves - the chair will be usable now.
Technical fixes
Investigated the "yellow screen on game start" bug.
The bug is related to the Ambient Occlusion implementation on some Intel-based graphics cards.
The game now automatically disables Ambient Occlusion when it detects such devices by default.
If the problem persists, try disabling AO manually from the Options/Graphics/ menu.
Reduced Video RAM usage in the 'Mirror' minigames and the town map.
