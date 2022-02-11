 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 11 February 2022

Preview branch expanded with many updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi! I've been hard at work, and have many new improvements to share on the preview branch.

  • The manor studio has been completely overhauled, no longer looking gloomy and run-down but rather stately and worthy of a master painter such as yourself.
  • The easel, stands and brushes now look the part, with beautiful new textures.
  • The painting mechanics have improved a lot, including the paint thinner.
  • Advanced haptic feedback can make you feel the canvas with every stroke.
  • The game is now localized in German, Italian, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

So be sure to check it out! To join in, right click Vermillion in your Steam library > properties > betas > preview.

