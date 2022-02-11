Four new positions added to Pleasure Party and a Valentines Celebration

A small update to Pleasure Party has been published, which includes these changes:
- 4 New sexual positions. There is one new position of each "type" available to play.
- Tiffany has decorated her house for Valentine's Day.
- 1 new song has been added, a nice sexy slow "Groove".
Also, a number of small bugs have been fixed including Professor Rose's audio issues, the cap on the "Pleasure Chart", some "positioning" issues with fingers and solo positions have been addressed, and a number of small performance improvements have been made.
