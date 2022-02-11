Patch 1.0.3047

We've installed a client update containing several fixes and changes. Please download the update via Steam.
› Optimized some logical systems to reduce the load on the system when the number of players in the match increases.
› The sound system was optimized, the sound zones of the interiors were updated.
› Added a sound effect when using the "Acoustic Sensor".
› Added indication of equipped ammo in the combat interface.
› Added the correct clan tag color display.
Fixed:
- Significant fps drop on the first spawn;
- Incorrect camera position when entering a match;
- Third-person firing of shotgun slugs is now displayed correctly;
- The "Acoustic Sensor" did not work correctly when activating the drone;
- Incorrect "Armor Crate" icon on the minimap;
- Incorrect spawn points on the "Old Sawmill" and "Construction" maps;
- Black screen after a match in “Team Skirmish”;
- Airdrop parachute animation artifacts;
- Optics glare shining in all directions;
- No coughing effect when standing in the smoke;
- Unstable visuals of the thermite grenade fire;
- Fixed damage area in the jaw zone;
- No class requirement for purchasing weapons;
- Game freeze when logging into the server with 4 corporation contracts and 4 clan contracts.
Balancing changes:
- Thermals - reduced usage time down to 30 seconds;
- Sentinel - removed bonus to thermal imager charge recovery rate. Increased the base bonus to the duration of the thermal imager to 20% and up to 3% per grade.
Ammo:
- ArrowHead - increased bleeding damage up to 60%;
- MG AP-OFM - reduced bleeding damage down to 20%, increased bleeding duration up to 5 seconds;
- Marksman AP-OFM - increased bleeding duration up to 5 seconds;
- Shellrain - reduced accuracy and penetration penalties down to 5%.
Changed files in this update