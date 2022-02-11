 Skip to content

Hired Ops update for 11 February 2022

Patch 1.0.3047

Patch 1.0.3047

We've installed a client update containing several fixes and changes. Please download the update via Steam.

› Optimized some logical systems to reduce the load on the system when the number of players in the match increases.

› The sound system was optimized, the sound zones of the interiors were updated.

› Added a sound effect when using the "Acoustic Sensor".

› Added indication of equipped ammo in the combat interface.

› Added the correct clan tag color display.

Fixed:

  • Significant fps drop on the first spawn;
  • Incorrect camera position when entering a match;
  • Third-person firing of shotgun slugs is now displayed correctly;
  • The "Acoustic Sensor" did not work correctly when activating the drone;
  • Incorrect "Armor Crate" icon on the minimap;
  • Incorrect spawn points on the "Old Sawmill" and "Construction" maps;
  • Black screen after a match in “Team Skirmish”;
  • Airdrop parachute animation artifacts;
  • Optics glare shining in all directions;
  • No coughing effect when standing in the smoke;
  • Unstable visuals of the thermite grenade fire;
  • Fixed damage area in the jaw zone;
  • No class requirement for purchasing weapons;
  • Game freeze when logging into the server with 4 corporation contracts and 4 clan contracts.

Balancing changes:

  • Thermals - reduced usage time down to 30 seconds;
  • Sentinel - removed bonus to thermal imager charge recovery rate. Increased the base bonus to the duration of the thermal imager to 20% and up to 3% per grade.

Ammo:

  • ArrowHead - increased bleeding damage up to 60%;
  • MG AP-OFM - reduced bleeding damage down to 20%, increased bleeding duration up to 5 seconds;
  • Marksman AP-OFM - increased bleeding duration up to 5 seconds;
  • Shellrain - reduced accuracy and penetration penalties down to 5%.

