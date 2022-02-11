Beta Version Release Announcement

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Hey everyone, starting today, we have decided to move routine Bug Fixes and content updates to Alpha for test run first.

Players in stable version (the current Steam default version) will not be influenced by this update.

We will maintain a high frequency of updates and content releases in Alpha, and periodically update them to the stable version.

As a game still in the Early Access phrase, we are working hard to optimize the game and adding more contents in the game, so the Alpha version is likely to have more dramatic changes and tweaks. Some early gameplay bugs, and things that are not properly balanced are likely to show up more often here than in the stable version. If you prefer a more stable gameplay experience, we recommend that you should only switch to Alpha to fix your game crashes or problems that prevents you from starting the game.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

