StarCrawlers Chimera update for 11 February 2022

Patch Notes for Beta 1.4.9 (11 February 2022)

Build 8186384

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • The Lunar New Year event has ended.
  • Rare dividing enemies now limit their maximum divisions.
  • Added a clearer Show Resistances tab to character menu.
  • Added gear silhouette icons to empty equipment slots on character menu.
  • Empty gear slots on the character menu now offer a tip about what to equip and mousing over a relevant item in the inventory highlights the appropriate slot.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Improved Telekinesis triggering when stairs were used and draining stamina.
  • Fixed an issue with unique Chemical Labs gear mods (Chillerite, Blazerite, etc) not correctly reflecting the name of the applied mod. This change is not retroactive to existing items.
  • Fixed vendor buyback failing to display vendor items - thanks Elowyn!
  • Fixed an issue with Hacker Mindmelt tooltip and sometimes displaying as though it was a Snowcrash virus.
  • Fixed an issue with negative resistances on enemies failing to amplify damage correctly.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause deactivated camera traps to appear after a game load.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the “shing” animation on inventory items to persist.
  • Fixed typo in Blademaster Coup de Grace perk.

