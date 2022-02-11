Patch Notes for Beta 1.4.9 (11 February 2022)

Changes
- The Lunar New Year event has ended.
- Rare dividing enemies now limit their maximum divisions.
- Added a clearer Show Resistances tab to character menu.
- Added gear silhouette icons to empty equipment slots on character menu.
- Empty gear slots on the character menu now offer a tip about what to equip and mousing over a relevant item in the inventory highlights the appropriate slot.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Improved Telekinesis triggering when stairs were used and draining stamina.
- Fixed an issue with unique Chemical Labs gear mods (Chillerite, Blazerite, etc) not correctly reflecting the name of the applied mod. This change is not retroactive to existing items.
- Fixed vendor buyback failing to display vendor items - thanks Elowyn!
- Fixed an issue with Hacker Mindmelt tooltip and sometimes displaying as though it was a Snowcrash virus.
- Fixed an issue with negative resistances on enemies failing to amplify damage correctly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause deactivated camera traps to appear after a game load.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “shing” animation on inventory items to persist.
- Fixed typo in Blademaster Coup de Grace perk.
