v1141 - Huge Playtest Update

Summer Squirrels mission zone added to playtesting download.
New character levels, skill points and suit modifications allow for some interesting and sometimes hilariously game breaking character builds.
Updates include
- more skills to train
- added suit modifications
- character leveling updates
- numerous bug fixes
- UI improvements
- map and lighting work
- optimizing frame rates
Current Training & Skills
- Run Human, Run!
- Explosives Expert
- Turret Love
- Turret Pulse Rates
- Beefcake!
- Leaps and Bounds
- Greasing the Bearings
- Upping the Power
- Speed Walker
Current Suit Modifications
- Knee Actuators
- Aim Sensor Calibration
- Crouch Sensor Calibration
- Hip Gyro Upgrades
- Jumping Jetboots
Changed files in this update