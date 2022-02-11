version 1.6.6 update

Changelog
- Fix the bug of the button rendering in the previous version of the window interface
- Fixed the problem that the dock icon was clipped in the previous version
- Fixed the crash of the sound card in some specific cases after opening myfinder in all previous versions
- Optimize turning on and off myfinder, no longer need to restart the program and click the switch to take effect immediately, but the switch button has a 5-second CD to prevent continuous pressing
- Fix the problem that the button has no animation after modifying the structure of myfinder in the previous version. The animation is calculated by code and may not be as good as the animation that comes with WinUI.
- Fix an infinite loop code
- Fixed Russian translation, thanks to @𝕸𝖎𝖓𝖉𝕽𝖞𝖉𝖊𝖗
- Myfinder adds the function of the lock button icon. After checking it, hold down the ctrl key and cannot drag the icon on the right
- Fix the problem that the buttons of myfinder are disordered when the system is booted up in the previous version (to be tested)
- Fixed the problem that the running icon will be displayed when switching virtual desktops when the dock is not enabled to display the running icon
- Fixed the problem of incomplete display of PWA applications and black shadows of icons in the previous version
Next version update preview
Add custom icon design function, you can design your own icons with masks, and then edit them and share them to the creative workshop with one click. At the same time, icons of other processes can be added to the icon folder of the theme package. After switching the theme, the icons of all processes on the dock can be switched in the theme, or you can automatically switch to the subscribed icon after subscribing to a single icon.
Changed files in this update