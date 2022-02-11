Giant stations update!

Version 0.55509154
🎯 [Event] A new station event has been added to Act 3. This event takes place in a giant station that can be traversed even with the largest ships. The warp gates in these also work for the largest ships.
🎯 [Bug] A soft lock has been fixed for two bosses in Act 3 (doors that prevented access to the bosses if the player died during the skirmish).
🎯 [Bug] Fixed a performance issue related to some lights not being correctly unloaded.
🎯 [Bug] Fixed a performance issue (a memory leak that occurred when playing multiplayer) for the map.
🎯 [Bug] Beam-weapons now behave as expected with the 360-mod.
🎯 [Balancing] Beam-weapons that can repair hull can no longer repair the hull of self.
🎯 [UI] Revised a few texts.
