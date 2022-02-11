 Skip to content

Nienix update for 11 February 2022

Giant stations update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.55509154

🎯 [Event] A new station event has been added to Act 3. This event takes place in a giant station that can be traversed even with the largest ships. The warp gates in these also work for the largest ships.

🎯 [Bug] A soft lock has been fixed for two bosses in Act 3 (doors that prevented access to the bosses if the player died during the skirmish).

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a performance issue related to some lights not being correctly unloaded.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a performance issue (a memory leak that occurred when playing multiplayer) for the map.

🎯 [Bug] Beam-weapons now behave as expected with the 360-mod.

🎯 [Balancing] Beam-weapons that can repair hull can no longer repair the hull of self.

🎯 [UI] Revised a few texts.

Changed files in this update

