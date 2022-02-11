Weekend loot events, February 11th-14th

Captains,
Today, February 11th, we started two loot events that will run from daily maintenance on February 11th until daily maintenance on February 14th.
Where is my shipment?
- All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
Martinique Event
- Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
- Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships
Other changes
- Minimal weight of trading goods is set to 15
- Daily trading limit is increased from 35000 to 50000
- Increased cost of transportation to Port Battle and conquest flag
*Spotlight image from Captain Paulo de Antigua from the January screenshot competition.
Changed depots in dirty branch