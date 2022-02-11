 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 11 February 2022

Weekend loot events, February 11th-14th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains,

Today, February 11th, we started two loot events that will run from daily maintenance on February 11th until daily maintenance on February 14th.

Where is my shipment?
  • All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
Martinique Event
  • Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
  • Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships
Other changes
  • Minimal weight of trading goods is set to 15
  • Daily trading limit is increased from 35000 to 50000
  • Increased cost of transportation to Port Battle and conquest flag

*Spotlight image from Captain Paulo de Antigua from the January screenshot competition.

Changed depots in dirty branch

View more data in app history for build 8186010
Naval Action Content Depot 311311
