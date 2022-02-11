Feb 11 Patch Update

Hello Undying “Moms”, Happy Year of the Tiger! Happy Lunar New Year!
Here are the updates for this week:
Gameplay
- From Feb 12 to 25, the protagonist from the hit game THIS WAR OF MINE - Katia - will visit Anling and Cody at the front of their house to trade! She even has really friendly rates, especially when you barter with medication! There’s also a chance you may find a brand new on het cargo - [Magnetic Robot]!
- About the Magnetic Robot: Put the robot in the right areas and it will collect metal materials for you day and night!
Bug fixes
- The value of the symptom related prompt information now only go to 1 decimal place.
- Fixed some symptoms that did not take effect correctly.
- Fixed an issue where simple traps would incorrectly cause enemies to get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where the HUD avatar area did not flash red correctly when the attribute was low.
- Fixed an issue where the poisonous vines could still be targeted after being defeated.
- Fixed an issue where zombies would behave incorrectly after being knocked down by Cody's slingshot while on a trap.
- Fixed character dialogue when interacting with the cat bowl.
- Fixed an issue where Anling looting junk piles did not have a speed increase once Cody learned the skill [Collector 2]
- Fixed an issue where Cody would generate incorrect stacks of items when crafting multiple items at a time.
- Fixed an issue where Cody’s Stress Bubble would incorrectly stay on the screen for a period of time when switching locations, when Cody was under high stress.
- Fixed the problem that Anling could not find special item spots when she was weak at the midnight.
- Fixed several issues related to reading diary entries.
Changed files in this update