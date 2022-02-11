 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 11 February 2022

Feb 11 Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8185869

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Undying “Moms”, Happy Year of the Tiger! Happy Lunar New Year!

Here are the updates for this week:

Gameplay
  1. From Feb 12 to 25, the protagonist from the hit game THIS WAR OF MINE - Katia - will visit Anling and Cody at the front of their house to trade! She even has really friendly rates, especially when you barter with medication! There’s also a chance you may find a brand new on het cargo - [Magnetic Robot]!
  2. About the Magnetic Robot: Put the robot in the right areas and it will collect metal materials for you day and night!
Bug fixes
  1. The value of the symptom related prompt information now only go to 1 decimal place.
  2. Fixed some symptoms that did not take effect correctly.
  3. Fixed an issue where simple traps would incorrectly cause enemies to get stuck.
  4. Fixed an issue where the HUD avatar area did not flash red correctly when the attribute was low.
  5. Fixed an issue where the poisonous vines could still be targeted after being defeated.
  6. Fixed an issue where zombies would behave incorrectly after being knocked down by Cody's slingshot while on a trap.
  7. Fixed character dialogue when interacting with the cat bowl.
  8. Fixed an issue where Anling looting junk piles did not have a speed increase once Cody learned the skill [Collector 2]
  9. Fixed an issue where Cody would generate incorrect stacks of items when crafting multiple items at a time.
  10. Fixed an issue where Cody’s Stress Bubble would incorrectly stay on the screen for a period of time when switching locations, when Cody was under high stress.
  11. Fixed the problem that Anling could not find special item spots when she was weak at the midnight.
  12. Fixed several issues related to reading diary entries.

