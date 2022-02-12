Fixes time - Ver. 0.18x0124a

The Fix(ːbigboltː) crew has arrived!
New:
- Camera bob while walking inside the ship
- Distance display at markers (House, etc.)
- The icon with the J button (Journal button) after activating the quest
Fixes:
- Pickaxe breaks when used on a non-broken object
- The game crashes when you plaсу the lamp
- Indicators (strength, quantity) of items on inventory panel do not turn off when dragging
- Asteroids disappear and spawn at high speed or off the map
- Incorrect display of the amount of resources used for crafting, etc.
- Small changes in Settings UI
- Remains 0% when mining scrap from wreckage
- Missing description for Decor Table and Repairing Table
- Infinite energy with 4 batteries
- Percent strength in Repair table
- Auto stabilization when the device is open (Chest, etc.)
The transition and implementation of the Wwise audio engine will start soon! ːsimpleprocessorː
