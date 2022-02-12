 Skip to content

Remains update for 12 February 2022

Fixes time - Ver. 0.18x0124a

Ver. 0.18x0124a · Build 8185702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Fix(ːbigboltː) crew has arrived!

New:

  • Camera bob while walking inside the ship
  • Distance display at markers (House, etc.)
  • The icon with the J button (Journal button) after activating the quest

Fixes:

  • Pickaxe breaks when used on a non-broken object
  • The game crashes when you plaсу the lamp
  • Indicators (strength, quantity) of items on inventory panel do not turn off when dragging
  • Asteroids disappear and spawn at high speed or off the map
  • Incorrect display of the amount of resources used for crafting, etc.
  • Small changes in Settings UI
  • Remains 0% when mining scrap from wreckage
  • Missing description for Decor Table and Repairing Table
  • Infinite energy with 4 batteries
  • Percent strength in Repair table
  • Auto stabilization when the device is open (Chest, etc.)

The transition and implementation of the Wwise audio engine will start soon! ːsimpleprocessorː

