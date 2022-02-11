 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BeatBeat update for 11 February 2022

S.P.B.W. Update, Part 15: FEESH 2, More QOL Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8185701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big New Content

  • FEESH has been replaced with FEESH 2 in the Apps & Games folder
  • Added settings for custom approach rates

QOL+Tweaks+Fixes

  • Controllers can now drag windows
  • Trying out new guides that point to where a hold will go
  • Trying out new guides that show where a beat will appear when none are currently visible
  • Simplified early pattern in I Was Already Far Away (Flourish)
  • Removed hilarious joke of Hold% going up to 1000% instead of 100%
  • Added more in-depth warnings when attempting to use incompatible audio files
  • Fixed Platforms sometimes being created when they shouldn't be in Level Editor
  • X,Y coords of mouse are now always displayed when editing a level
  • Player-color preview now shows the player cube and not just a blank color square
  • Re-re-fixed beats sometimes doing weird things on the first frame they appear
  • Fixed AutoBeat preventing damage in cases where it shouldn't
  • Fixed player's volume preferences not applying for some levels
  • Fixed some settings changes being temporarily applied even when player does not press Save
  • Fixed some UI elemements interfering with other UI elements
  • Improved visuals in D'un Autre Jour (Grow) and D'un Autre Jour (Flourish)

Changed files in this update

BeatBeat for PC Depot 1225841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.