S.P.B.W. Update, Part 15: FEESH 2, More QOL Changes

Big New Content
- FEESH has been replaced with FEESH 2 in the Apps & Games folder
- Added settings for custom approach rates
QOL+Tweaks+Fixes
- Controllers can now drag windows
- Trying out new guides that point to where a hold will go
- Trying out new guides that show where a beat will appear when none are currently visible
- Simplified early pattern in I Was Already Far Away (Flourish)
- Removed hilarious joke of Hold% going up to 1000% instead of 100%
- Added more in-depth warnings when attempting to use incompatible audio files
- Fixed Platforms sometimes being created when they shouldn't be in Level Editor
- X,Y coords of mouse are now always displayed when editing a level
- Player-color preview now shows the player cube and not just a blank color square
- Re-re-fixed beats sometimes doing weird things on the first frame they appear
- Fixed AutoBeat preventing damage in cases where it shouldn't
- Fixed player's volume preferences not applying for some levels
- Fixed some settings changes being temporarily applied even when player does not press Save
- Fixed some UI elemements interfering with other UI elements
- Improved visuals in D'un Autre Jour (Grow) and D'un Autre Jour (Flourish)
