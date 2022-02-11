 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 11 February 2022

Update 2022/2/11

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 11 February 2022

Update 2022/2/11

Updates

  • In the case of HDUI B, the viewpoint position was moved forward significantly.
  • The volume setting of the jingle at the start/end of battle is now treated as BGM.
  • if continuation spell/monster summoning spell is already cast, color change in the command list when casting the spell.
  • To prevent the effect of "Appraisal Rate +" items if they are not equipped.

Fixes

  • Since the update on 2/10, some of the behaviors specific to the "Five Ordeals" scenario, such as the SP of the "Cubernesis," have not been working properly.
  • The damage calculation for the default setting of the trap "Stone Arrow" was incorrect.
  • When using the "Collect Uncertain Items" command if item is at max, the cursor position will no longer be moved to another location.

