Update 2022/2/11

Updates
- In the case of HDUI B, the viewpoint position was moved forward significantly.
- The volume setting of the jingle at the start/end of battle is now treated as BGM.
- if continuation spell/monster summoning spell is already cast, color change in the command list when casting the spell.
- To prevent the effect of "Appraisal Rate +" items if they are not equipped.
Fixes
- Since the update on 2/10, some of the behaviors specific to the "Five Ordeals" scenario, such as the SP of the "Cubernesis," have not been working properly.
- The damage calculation for the default setting of the trap "Stone Arrow" was incorrect.
- When using the "Collect Uncertain Items" command if item is at max, the cursor position will no longer be moved to another location.
Changed files in this update