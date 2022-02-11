[v0.14.0] New Relics, Improved tutorials and more

[Save Busting] Complete your crusade before updating if you are using Arcane Source or Lightning Empowerment skills.
New Features & Improvements
- Ability to Heal wounds at End of Turn (needed by certain cards)
- NEW Relics: "Holy Shield", "Shadow Puppets"
- Updated arena background for Krak, Spire, Dungeon, Ruins
- Renamed Arcane Source and Lightning Empowerment skills (were conflicting with card names)
- Ability to undo assigning follower blessings
- Improved Tutorials texts & goals
- Added link to Video tutorials in the Tutorials
Fixes
- Fixed ability to pillage a village even when Excommunicado
- Fixed missing reason why locations cannot be interacted with when Excommunicado
- Framerate was set to 10FPS by default
Changed files in this update