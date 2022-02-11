 Skip to content

Paladin Oath Playtest update for 11 February 2022

[v0.14.0] New Relics, Improved tutorials and more

[Save Busting] Complete your crusade before updating if you are using Arcane Source or Lightning Empowerment skills.

New Features & Improvements

  • Ability to Heal wounds at End of Turn (needed by certain cards)
  • NEW Relics: "Holy Shield", "Shadow Puppets"
  • Updated arena background for Krak, Spire, Dungeon, Ruins
  • Renamed Arcane Source and Lightning Empowerment skills (were conflicting with card names)
  • Ability to undo assigning follower blessings
  • Improved Tutorials texts & goals
  • Added link to Video tutorials in the Tutorials

Fixes

  • Fixed ability to pillage a village even when Excommunicado
  • Fixed missing reason why locations cannot be interacted with when Excommunicado
  • Framerate was set to 10FPS by default

Changed files in this update

