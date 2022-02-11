Last hotfix I already attempted to fix the upgrade button for the Biomass Amplifier appearing too early but it had the opposite effect as now it didn't appear at all. This update should finally fix this once and for all. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Kingdom of Assetia: The Clicker Game update for 11 February 2022
Hotfix: Upgrade button for Biomass Amplifier
Patchnotes via Steam Community
