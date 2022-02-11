 Skip to content

Kingdom of Assetia: The Clicker Game update for 11 February 2022

Hotfix: Upgrade button for Biomass Amplifier

Last hotfix I already attempted to fix the upgrade button for the Biomass Amplifier appearing too early but it had the opposite effect as now it didn't appear at all. This update should finally fix this once and for all. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

