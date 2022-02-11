Patch 0.3.2.1

Improvements
- You can now enter the options menu from the pause menu in game and after altering your settings resume the current run with the back button
- Stats window UI has been redesigned to match the new introduced UI elements
- Key rebindings UI elements have been updated
Balancing
- Enemy HP values of higher dungeon floors have been rebalanced
Bugfixes
- Skill gems are now only placed in the skill tree when the mouse is not over the skill gem window. This should prevents accidential placements of skill gems.
We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements.
