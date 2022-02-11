 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 11 February 2022

Patch 0.3.2.1

Patch 0.3.2.1

      Improvements

  • You can now enter the options menu from the pause menu in game and after altering your settings resume the current run with the back button
  • Stats window UI has been redesigned to match the new introduced UI elements
  • Key rebindings UI elements have been updated

         Balancing

  • Enemy HP values of higher dungeon floors have been rebalanced

         Bugfixes

  • Skill gems are now only placed in the skill tree when the mouse is not over the skill gem window. This should prevents accidential placements of skill gems.

We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements. The best place to get involved in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our Official Discord Server.

