[New build - DEFAULT] 22w06c: Player Progression and Reputation

This build introduces some player progression elements.
For now the work done was mainly on the UI side but more in-game features will be added.
TAB-Codex Menu changes:
- Tab menu has been re-organized: main tabs buttons move to the top, and sub-tab buttons move to the left side of the window.
- This makes the navigation more hierarchical and logical while also allowing for further developments.
- A new Player Progression tab has been added, with three sub-tabs: Galactic Reputation, Consortium Reputation and Faction Reputation.
Galactic Standing and Reputation:
- The Galactic Standing is a xp score representing the player fame. It will increase as the player accomplish various actions in the game.
- For now only Landing at a landing pad (+10xp) and discovering a station (+50xp) and bounty mission gives some xp, but a lot more will be added.
- the Galactic Reputation is a score representing player honor or infamy. It can go negative if the player accomplishes some bad actions.
- The diplomatic alignment is unused at this stage, and will tie to faction play.
Consortium and Faction Reputation:
- Consortium reputation is a xp score increasing as the player accomplishes more action related to a particular consortium.
- Bounty mission increase the space police rank.
- Faction reputation is unused at this point.
Still WIP:
- Title and ranking system
- More player action yields xp
- Tie this system to Steam Achievements
- player bounty system
- In a first time we will focus on making a compelling positive reputation play style, negative (aka pirate or outlaw) will come at a much later point.
Hotfixes:
- #4548 Landing impossible in some cases.
Changed files in this update