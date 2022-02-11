 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 11 February 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w06c: Player Progression and Reputation

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build introduces some player progression elements.

For now the work done was mainly on the UI side but more in-game features will be added.

TAB-Codex Menu changes:

  • Tab menu has been re-organized: main tabs buttons move to the top, and sub-tab buttons move to the left side of the window.
  • This makes the navigation more hierarchical and logical while also allowing for further developments.
  • A new Player Progression tab has been added, with three sub-tabs: Galactic Reputation, Consortium Reputation and Faction Reputation.

Galactic Standing and Reputation:

  • The Galactic Standing is a xp score representing the player fame. It will increase as the player accomplish various actions in the game.
  • For now only Landing at a landing pad (+10xp) and discovering a station (+50xp) and bounty mission gives some xp, but a lot more will be added.
  • the Galactic Reputation is a score representing player honor or infamy. It can go negative if the player accomplishes some bad actions.
  • The diplomatic alignment is unused at this stage, and will tie to faction play.

Consortium and Faction Reputation:

  • Consortium reputation is a xp score increasing as the player accomplishes more action related to a particular consortium.
  • Bounty mission increase the space police rank.
  • Faction reputation is unused at this point.

Still WIP:

  • Title and ranking system
  • More player action yields xp
  • Tie this system to Steam Achievements
  • player bounty system
  • In a first time we will focus on making a compelling positive reputation play style, negative (aka pirate or outlaw) will come at a much later point.

Hotfixes:

  • #4548 Landing impossible in some cases.

