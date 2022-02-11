[0211]Bug Fixes

Version：1.1.1.2
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the issue where the achievement [Snow Prophecy] could not be completed due to sima Yue's repeated lines.
- Fixed some effects affecting perspective behind walls.
- Fixed an issue that [Flying Sword Control Mastery] wolud have the wrong effect.
- Fixed the problem that the attack and movement speed would accumulate by repeatedly equipping the relic [Sand Of Time] in the core slot.
- Fixed the problem that the CD of Sword Recall would be changed by restarting the game.
Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb
Changed files in this update