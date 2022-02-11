 Skip to content

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 11 February 2022

[0211]Bug Fixes

Version：1.1.1.2

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed the issue where the achievement [Snow Prophecy] could not be completed due to sima Yue's repeated lines.
  2. Fixed some effects affecting perspective behind walls.
  3. Fixed an issue that [Flying Sword Control Mastery] wolud have the wrong effect.
  4. Fixed the problem that the attack and movement speed would accumulate by repeatedly equipping the relic [Sand Of Time] in the core slot.
  5. Fixed the problem that the CD of Sword Recall would be changed by restarting the game.

