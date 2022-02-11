[0.8.5012] Fixed some bugs

[0.8.5012 Version update] Updated at 19:00 on February 11, 2022
All translations of the Eye of Providence version have been completed and updated.
Fixed the problem that in some cases, the city of Yunmo was not generated initially.
Fixed the problem that some breakthrough-related plots could not be triggered normally.
Fixed the problem that the black pearl generated by the artifact (Pool of Pearls) provided an incorrect dodge effect.
Fixed the problem that the phrase of the Oceanic Palm (stacking inner strength for oneself if there is only one enemy on the field when using the skill) did not work correctly in some cases.
Fixed the problem that the phrase of Frostbrand (when used with Energy Surge, it increases the duration of Ice Storm) did not take effect.
Fixed the problem that the damage frequency and damage limit of some skills were incorrect.
Fixed the problem that the traps in the Fallen Valley may cause multiple damages.
Fixed the problem that when an NPC has more than one Taoist Title, challenging its Taoist Title will prevent it from entering the battle.
Fixed the problem that when giving items to NPCs, certain operations may cause the game to get stuck.
Fixed the problem that some of the description texts of Destiny were incorrect.
Changed files in this update