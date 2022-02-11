 Skip to content

7 Days to End with You update for 11 February 2022

1.1.05

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented the back button from being used under certain conditions when not working with "the person". - Fixed a bug that prevented the back button from being used under certain conditions when working with "the person".

Fixed a bug that caused conversations to occur when you tapped certain objects even when you were separated from "the person".

Fixed the bug where the bgm would return to its maximum value when selecting a new game.

Adjusted to prevent missed touches at certain times.

