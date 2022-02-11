 Skip to content

Meister2 update for 11 February 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8184783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

* Now multiplayer!

ːlunar2019coolpigː

    • But there is no feature yet to restore the connection if you crash while playing... ːlunar2019shockedpigː
    • There is no in-game chat yet... (there is a waiting room chat) ːlunar2019shockedpigː

I can only provide one map for two players yet, but I plan to provide more maps and more players in the future.

The system of Meister2 was made so that even if there were N players, it could be dealt with, but

I have to take care of things like optimization and balance, so I plan to increase it step by step.

Moreover, since I'm making it myself, the balance test can be a bit more terrifying than solo play. ːlunar2019shockedpigː

I will continue to make corrections.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Meister2 Content Depot 1691991
  • Loading history…
