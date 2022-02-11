 Skip to content

Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1: Tale of the Transmogrified update for 11 February 2022

Version 1.1.0

Build 8184460

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.0 of Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1 is here! While the game's content is largely unchanged, we've done some extensive deep-cleaning of the game's code in preparation for using it to make Episode 2. We've fixed a LOT of bugs and added a lot of small-ish features that we simply ran out of time to put in before the game's original release date last November. Here are the highlights of what's in the new build...

  • For the game's hidden "retro handheld" mode, almost all of the in-game HUD now gets redrawn with proper retro art inside the smaller handheld screen.
  • Game now properly pauses if the controller is unplugged or the Steam Overlay menu is opened
  • Added some missing sound effects, particularly for Shawn's boss forms
  • Improved a variety of collision bugs
  • Several improvements to Sticky Shawn's logic for sliming and sticking to surfaces
  • Improved the size & position of the sprites shown in the pause menu's Monster Encyclopedia
  • Fixed a small texture loading hiccup on the map screen
  • Fixed some bugs with how the hidden cartridge items were counted in the game's HUD
  • Secret levels are now properly sorted in the pause menu's Level Stats submenu
  • Fixed a bug causing Sharklops enemies to get stuck in walls / jitter
  • Cleaned up various level texture maps
  • Improved particle layering during cutscenes
  • Did anyone notice that Shawn's thumb was on the wrong side of his hand in the title screen? No? Good, 'cause we fixed that too.

