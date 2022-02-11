Version 1.1.0 of Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1 is here! While the game's content is largely unchanged, we've done some extensive deep-cleaning of the game's code in preparation for using it to make Episode 2. We've fixed a LOT of bugs and added a lot of small-ish features that we simply ran out of time to put in before the game's original release date last November. Here are the highlights of what's in the new build...
- For the game's hidden "retro handheld" mode, almost all of the in-game HUD now gets redrawn with proper retro art inside the smaller handheld screen.
- Game now properly pauses if the controller is unplugged or the Steam Overlay menu is opened
- Added some missing sound effects, particularly for Shawn's boss forms
- Improved a variety of collision bugs
- Several improvements to Sticky Shawn's logic for sliming and sticking to surfaces
- Improved the size & position of the sprites shown in the pause menu's Monster Encyclopedia
- Fixed a small texture loading hiccup on the map screen
- Fixed some bugs with how the hidden cartridge items were counted in the game's HUD
- Secret levels are now properly sorted in the pause menu's Level Stats submenu
- Fixed a bug causing Sharklops enemies to get stuck in walls / jitter
- Cleaned up various level texture maps
- Improved particle layering during cutscenes
- Did anyone notice that Shawn's thumb was on the wrong side of his hand in the title screen? No? Good, 'cause we fixed that too.
Changed files in this update