 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 11 February 2022

Update 1.0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8184457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue that caused SteamVR to startup with game

Fixed issue where camera could move while grabbing preview image

Fixed camera issue with new controls where you couldn't zoom and pan at the same time

Tweaked camera for smoother control when panning, zooming, and rotating at the same time

Tweaked random pieces placement for new puzzle to have less of a sharp square border

Added option to mute audio when game looses focus (default off)

Added shortcuts to save camera locations (ctrl 0-9) and warp to saved locations (0-9) [Let's see those fancy timelapses!]

Added spinning animation for current playing album in settings

Fixed some issues with customize controls

Changed files in this update

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams Content Depot 1653971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.