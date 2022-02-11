Fixed issue that caused SteamVR to startup with game
Fixed issue where camera could move while grabbing preview image
Fixed camera issue with new controls where you couldn't zoom and pan at the same time
Tweaked camera for smoother control when panning, zooming, and rotating at the same time
Tweaked random pieces placement for new puzzle to have less of a sharp square border
Added option to mute audio when game looses focus (default off)
Added shortcuts to save camera locations (ctrl 0-9) and warp to saved locations (0-9) [Let's see those fancy timelapses!]
Added spinning animation for current playing album in settings
Fixed some issues with customize controls
Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 11 February 2022
Update 1.0.2.1
