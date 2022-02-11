 Skip to content

Dungeon Castle update for 11 February 2022

22_02_11_EA_Version_0.1.0.C_Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

22_02_11_EA_Version_0.1.0.C_Patch

It was confirmed that the function used for game testing was executed.

Therefore, I modify this part and proceed with the patch.

Changed files in this update

Dungeon Castle Content Depot 1884141
  • Loading history…
