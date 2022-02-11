Patchnote v1.02

Hello everyone,
New update to fix some issues:
- Intruder minigame: It's now solved. The objects used during the minigame were not given back if you played the SexQuizz just after. With 45 items possible and 15 used every time, it was fast to not have items anymore to complete the game.
- DLC Donator bonuses: Solved. You can now have your price reduction and special outfit in the Store!
- Subscription plan update: It was displaying the right numbers but in reality it wasn't giving the good amount per fan when ending the week. Fixed.
- Lewd Pass: Using a Lewd Pass was showing the fail screen above the win screen! It's now fixed!
- Bonus notif. It will not appear every 20seconds if you hide it once.
Remaining bugs:
- Some players experience crash during loading.
Changed files in this update