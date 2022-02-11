1.5.4 New Level Editor Tiles, New Cutscene, Performance, and Fixes

In this Update
Changes
- Added opening cutscene to Hit & Run
- 2 New Destructible Tiles in level editor
- Fix tiles in custom maps losing collision
- Leaderboards added to profile page (full game only)
- Steam deck support for runtime loading and cloud save
- Big Performance and Memory improvements
- Improved shader loading on game start (less blue pop in)
- Added improved region select
- Camera vertical limit raised for large stages
- Launch is weaker but can be used for the round entirely
- Fix car rings not being properly synced in Hit & Run
- Stage tweaks and fixes for sprinning platforms and walls
- New startup sequence (Darkmode)
- Updated AI gamertags
- Fix able to makes buttons to change host player color on join
- Fix returing to lobby spawns extra player models
- Profanity filter applied to in game leaderbaords
- Ultrawide fixes for level editor transition and profile page
Thanks for playing,
- Cole
