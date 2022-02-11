 Skip to content

Jelly Brawl update for 11 February 2022

1.5.4 New Level Editor Tiles, New Cutscene, Performance, and Fixes

Build 8183785

In this Update

Changes
  • Added opening cutscene to Hit & Run
  • 2 New Destructible Tiles in level editor
  • Fix tiles in custom maps losing collision
  • Leaderboards added to profile page (full game only)
  • Steam deck support for runtime loading and cloud save
  • Big Performance and Memory improvements
  • Improved shader loading on game start (less blue pop in)
  • Added improved region select
  • Camera vertical limit raised for large stages
  • Launch is weaker but can be used for the round entirely
  • Fix car rings not being properly synced in Hit & Run
  • Stage tweaks and fixes for sprinning platforms and walls
  • New startup sequence (Darkmode)
  • Updated AI gamertags
  • Fix able to makes buttons to change host player color on join
  • Fix returing to lobby spawns extra player models
  • Profanity filter applied to in game leaderbaords
  • Ultrawide fixes for level editor transition and profile page

Thanks for playing,

  • Cole

